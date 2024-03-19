Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV stock opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

