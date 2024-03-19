Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

