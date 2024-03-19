Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

CRM stock opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

