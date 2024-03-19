Marion Wealth Management Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after buying an additional 268,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,643,000.

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 269,327 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

