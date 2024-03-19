Mark Crossley Sells 10,549 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crossley sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.59), for a total value of £170,577.33 ($217,157.64).
Mark Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Mark Crossley sold 15,444 shares of Indivior stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,644 ($20.93), for a total value of £253,899.36 ($323,232.79).
Indivior Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Indivior stock traded up GBX 59 ($0.75) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,663 ($21.17). 618,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,287. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,125 ($14.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,938 ($24.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,457.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,469.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.05.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
