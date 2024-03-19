Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

