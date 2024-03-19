Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a market cap of $308.48 billion, a PE ratio of 867.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

