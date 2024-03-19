Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

