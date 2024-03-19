Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

