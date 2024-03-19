Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $959.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $959.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $952.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $873.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $18,479,805 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.