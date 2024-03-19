Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock worth $18,701,730. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.