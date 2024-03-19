Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,606 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

