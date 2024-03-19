Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

