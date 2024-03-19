Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $1,223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,261.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,086.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

