Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $65.00. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 3,396,109 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $9,223,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

