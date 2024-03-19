Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.46 and last traded at $64.28. 6,204,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,445,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Specifically, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $9,223,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

