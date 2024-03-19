Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

