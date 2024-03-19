Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.29. The stock had a trading volume of 651,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $346.31 and a one year high of $482.70. The firm has a market cap of $448.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

