Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $76.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 523478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

