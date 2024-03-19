McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.22. 1,118,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

