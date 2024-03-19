McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 3.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $533.86. 146,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.64. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $334.79 and a 12 month high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

