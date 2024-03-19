Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,764 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 95,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.68. 2,212,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.