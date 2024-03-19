Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. 320,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

