Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $764.85. 643,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,276. The company has a market cap of $726.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.