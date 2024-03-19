Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $315,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

