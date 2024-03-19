Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

CLX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,852. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

