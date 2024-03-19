Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Shell were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,193. The company has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

