Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

