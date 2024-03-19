Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.30. 2,294,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,142. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $185.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.