Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.38.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $374.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,915. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

