Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 883 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

