Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. 274,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.30. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

