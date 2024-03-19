Metagenomi, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGX) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Metagenomi’s (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 20th. Metagenomi had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MGX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

