Metahero Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and $2.91 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

