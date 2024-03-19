Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $131.91 million and $366,580.44 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,207,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,207,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.62929471 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $367,260.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.