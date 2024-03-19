Meter Governance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333,008.78 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and $333,008.78 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,307,938 coins and its circulating supply is 26,232,976 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

