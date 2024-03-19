MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $53.02 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $89.95 or 0.00144182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $472.29 million and approximately $53.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 89.88424644 USD and is down -15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $49,627,013.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

