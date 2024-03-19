Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.