Mina (MINA) Price Tops $1.22

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Mina has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $113.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,137,545,453 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,009,638 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,137,357,532.8400393 with 1,070,699,165.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.15590499 USD and is down -11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $76,010,503.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.