Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Up 4.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 15,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 172,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.
Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.