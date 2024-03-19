Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Up 4.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 15,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 172,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $568.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $386,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 457,815 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,473,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 226,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

