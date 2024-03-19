Mizuho Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy
Chewy Stock Down 3.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 367,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.