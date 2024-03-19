Mizuho Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CHWY opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. Chewy has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 367,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.