Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,617 shares of company stock worth $1,555,386 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 186.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 202,930 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.