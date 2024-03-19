Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

