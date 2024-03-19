Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

