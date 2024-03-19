MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $356.37

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $356.37, but opened at $346.06. MongoDB shares last traded at $348.59, with a volume of 298,867 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.27 and a 200-day moving average of $391.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $153,990,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

