Monogram Orthopaedics (MGRM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Monogram Orthopaedics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 -$13.74 million -2.49 Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors $1.19 billion $17.70 million -9.13

Monogram Orthopaedics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Monogram Orthopaedics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors 1543 4210 8345 216 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Monogram Orthopaedics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monogram Orthopaedics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -165.83% -83.25% Monogram Orthopaedics Competitors -674.02% -381.27% -31.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics rivals beat Monogram Orthopaedics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

