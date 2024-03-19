Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 319,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 332,319 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $593.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

