Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.51 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $418.86 million and $24.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00091955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,627,740 coins and its circulating supply is 847,723,563 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.