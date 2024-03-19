Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,745 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

