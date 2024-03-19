Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,898.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

